Mailbag: Do your research and wear a mask

While shopping at a supermarket in Albany today, I was disheartened by the customer in front of me in line at the checkstand — with her mask down on her chin like a beard! A lot of good it did keeping her, and those of us around her, safe. She was only 2-3 feet from the cashier (who was wearing her required mask). I wish the cashier would have reminded the customer to wear the mask properly. Then, at a fruit stand on Highway 226 near Crabtree, there was an individual who was not wearing a mask at all. I overheard him telling the cashier that he has asthma and is "excused" from wearing a mask.