Mailbag: Does Oregon care about citizens?

COVID-19 vaccination rates are unacceptable. Latest data from the Oregon Health Authority website show fewer than 12,000 vaccinations per day, despite Gov. Brown’s promises to the contrary.

Several states are doing much better. Oregon ranks 40th. The Dakotas have vaccinated more than 50% of the population. Other states have used all their vaccine and are ready to use their next allocation, while Patrick Allen makes excuses and lamely suggests that we may not get everyone vaccinated by fall. Worst of all, there’s no accountability. Allen is an administrator, not a public health expert.

Just like the failed employment department’s lack of ability to take care of the pandemic-caused surge in unemployment cases, the OHA is incapable of dealing with this crisis. New leadership is needed now. It is criminal to allow many to die and continue to be infected while Salem makes excuses. Where is a sense of urgency or even a sense of responsibility? Certainly not with the top leaders.

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the 1A list to include 65-year-olds and up, how is the OHA going to achieve that goal?