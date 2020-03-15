Mailbag: Don't expect 'nice' from Fox News folks

Nice letter, Nancy Matsumoto (Mailbag, March 8). What you maybe don't understand (and I didn't either until I watched Fox "News" for the first time) is that half of America watches Fox "News." Fox "News" is an oxymoron. There is no news, just Hannity and "Fox and Friends" sitting around putting people down. Much of what you mentioned in your letter was either sugarcoated or totally glossed over by Fox "News." Many people in America have no idea what you are talking about when you or anybody tries to explain those issues to a Fox "News" person.

I will give you an example: When Adam Schiff was outlining the articles of impeachment to the Senate and telling the senators what witness after witness (both Republican and Democrat) said during the House hearing, CNN, MSNBC and Public Broadcasting were showing it live. I turned to Fox "News" and it was Hannity saying, "Look, there is no collusion, there is no corruption"! Fox "News" people think they are smarter than over 100 psychiatrists or 1,000 attorneys general from all over the U.S. who came out to say this guy is not fit for office, all within his first few months of office. It is hard to find nice people when all they do is watch Fox "News."