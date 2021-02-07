Mailbag: Don't allow Perkins even to volunteer

I’m very shocked that the Albany Democrat-Herald would give any coverage to Jo Rae Perkins’ part in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

She is so proud, claiming Trump asked her to participate. She claims she did not enter or do any damage to the interior. I hope the FBI can still keep scanning faces and find she did do physical damage and be charged.

This is a horrible black mark to Oregon when she claims she is going to run again in 2022 for a U.S. Senate seat. Thank goodness she didn’t get very far. Now the challenge will be to get her taken off the city of Albany commission where she holds a position.

The city does not need an unsettled representative in any area. Please, Albany City Council and mayor, get rid of her and don’t allow her to so much as volunteer any type of help. She is too unsettled and dangerous a person to hold any type of government position.

I hope others in Albany will express my concern.

Elizabeth Clark

Albany