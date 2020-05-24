Mailbag: Don't be afraid of clean country air

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A yellow biplane flies overhead as I sit in shock reading the letter from Vicki Ciciriello in the May 8 Democrat-Herald.

My family lives right in the middle of this area of "invisible chemical fog." In fact, we have lived and worked on this farm, off of Peoria Road, for five generations. As I write this response, generation No. 2, my 94-year-old grandmother, is busy around the house and garden; generation No. 3, my uncle, is working outside; I'm generation No. 4; and generation No. 5 is at work inside our farm warehouse.

In my grandmother's day, she stood in the field holding a flag to mark where the spray planes would pass, ducking down at the last moment. All she had for personal protective gear was a hat.

Just before the letter was printed, I was out working in the garden while the plane was spraying in a nearby field. I didn't feel like I was in any danger, and I didn't notice any ill effect from the spray. I couldn't even detect a difference in the way the air smelt. That's probably because the amount of pesticide in the spray is between 0.03125% and 1%, depending on what product they are using. Most of what you see being sprayed is water. They are also very careful to spray during times when the wind is still and traffic is low.