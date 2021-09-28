Mailbag: Don't cater to the maskless

As we well know, there is a statewide mask mandate in effect for all indoor public spaces. Too many businesses are still catering to customers who are not wearing masks. I see it regularly. This is about safety, mine, yours, family and friends, everyone’s. Some of those infected are likely unaware they may be spreading the dangerous disease. Wearing masks reduces the risk.

Confronting the “maskless” is certainly not a good idea. Contact the store manager and make sure they are aware that their employees are putting their customers, you being one of them, at unnecessary risk.

And preemptively, for those who think they shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask, is it really that much to ask to help keep others safe? It shouldn’t be.

Phillip Noe

Albany

