Mailbag: Don't defund the sheriff's office

As former sheriffs of Linn County, we would like to make sure that the voters know the importance of the sheriff’s office operating levy, which is currently up for renewal.

This operating levy is nothing new. For almost 40 years, and long before any of the four of us became your sheriff, the sheriff’s office has been forced to rely on special operating levies to maintain its existence.

If there were any alternatives, we would gladly have taken them, but there is none. The fact is, if the current levy is not renewed, it will result in massive layoffs, and the office as we know it will cease to exist.

The amount requested per assessed thousand is only a few cents higher of your current property valuation, but that is understandable, considering the present economy.

We very much hope that the people of Linn County do not want to intentionally defund their sheriff’s office. We urge you to vote "yes" to renew the sheriff’s office special operating levy, and return your ballot to the courthouse no later than Nov. 2.

Art Martinak, Tangent

Dave Burright, Albany