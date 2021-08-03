Mailbag: Don't enable people to live in parks

Mayor Traber and city councilors,

I’m writing in response to Tali Ilkovitch’s letter. I was blown away by her naive opinion about vagrancy in Corvallis.

First of all, she criticizes Corvallis Police Department's taking away Pioneer Park from “Corvallis’ houseless people” with no mention of what our parks are designed for, which is recreation, including for our children to play safely.

What most people like her do not understand is that most “houseless” people are not simply down on their luck. Most are drug addicts, criminals and thieves benefiting from a weakened criminal justice system. This is evident through the garbage, stolen property and needles found at vagrant encampments, and increased theft and crime in our city.

If Tali wants to raise money to help homeless people, I commend her for that, but please do not waste our taxpayer money on programs that will fail and only attract more vagrants to our city. Let’s learn from the mistakes of larger cities like Portland and Seattle.

Most of the vagrants in Corvallis are not from here. They come because of regressive soft-on-crime policies and because of our jail’s being too small to actually hold people accountable for crimes.