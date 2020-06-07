Mailbag: Don't get personal over political views

Mailbag: Don't get personal over political views

{{featured_button_text}}

I have always enjoyed the letters to the editor from Mary Brock! I have agreed with her opinions most of the time, but now have to respond to her letter (Mailbag, June 2). Today I was surprised with her comments!

She stated that Trump was to blame for people not wearing masks. I am sure she remembers the experts saying that masks would not do any good to fight the virus. Then she quoted a poll which stated most people not wearing masks were Trumpers! She then stated to all the Trumpers out there, wear masks! I would love to be able to locate this poll she spoke of to see if it happened to speak of any of the anti-Trumpers being polled.

Yes, Mary, I am one of the Trumpers! I am well past the age of 80 now, and when I go to the store I do wear a mask. I agree with you that all people should wear a mask when out. I just don’t like anyone calling me or any of my friends out because of our political views!

Robert L. Wilson

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News