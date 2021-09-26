Mailbag: Don't get your news from Facebook (copy)

Please ignore Facebook when you want the truth. Sorry Ms. Webb, but you are not getting the full story from your sources. But thanks for providing the names of our 13 military heroes.

Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., tweeted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats refused to read the names of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the airport bombing in Afghanistan. The tweet gained widespread traction across social media, including a Facebook post, which shared a screenshot of a news article touting the claim that Pelosi blocked the reading. The statement contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts that would give a different impression.

What the claim doesn’t state is that Pelosi wasn’t present at the session at all. The fact is that Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan presided over the meeting, as the congressional record shows. Speaker Pelosi did instruct the House of Representatives to hold a moment of silence to honor the brave service members killed in the heinous attack outside Kabul airport.