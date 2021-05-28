Mailbag: Don't give away patent right

Dear Mr. President,
Giving away American patent rights is foolish, and amounts to treason.
John Kinney
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Dear Mr. President,
Giving away American patent rights is foolish, and amounts to treason.
John Kinney
Corvallis
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I arrived in Corvallis 10 years ago. I came with the clothes on my back, no money in my pocket and no place to stay.
Over the past two decades, I have observed a wave of intolerance sweep over America. I’m not speaking to tolerance of protected groups, what I…
In his May 13 letter, Jim Lindsay bemoans the politicalization of school board races, then goes on to label Democrats, teachers, school board …
A few weeks ago, Benton County sent an election mailer to residents on Measure 2-130, at public expense, regarding the proposed property tax e…
Why on earth doesn't Hamas also have a "right to defend" themselves? Why is that right — like most other rights under Israeli Apartheid — rese…
I believe that having children go to school full-time starting this fall would be detrimental to the health and safety of families. As a stude…
I am proud to always have paid my taxes and never tried to chisel on the meager amounts made and thus owed. I look at taxes as part of the pri…
In 2016, I left the Republican Party because I saw it going in a direction that made me very uncomfortable. I could never have envisioned how …
I’m writing in response to the May 5 feature, “As We See It: Why Not Tell the Truth?”
In a discussion of the school board election on an online forum, some comments included the statement “we need to go back to the basics.” I fe…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.