Mailbag: Don't let 'rage mob' dictate to majority

All lives matter. The rage mob demands that we not say this, but if we submit to their demands, we will no longer have free speech.
The repugnant presence of a few racists does not make America “systemically racist.” The great founders of the United States of America risked their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to establish a nation where liberty is the ideal and where it was inevitable that slavery would ultimately be abolished. Slavery was not abolished at the outset only because unanimity was required, and a few slaveholding states refused to consent. You may not know this because education (indoctrination) is controlled by the left.
American heritage and Western civilization must be preserved. Those who destroy property and endanger lives are ignoramuses, idiots, lunatics, thugs and barbarians who belong in prison. Defunding the police is a profoundly idiotic idea.
“Black lives matter” as a sentiment is fine, but the organization Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization that isn’t at all concerned with Black lives. Their goal is to overthrow the government of the United States and replace it with a communist government of the very kind that has resulted in incomprehensible misery, death and oppression in countries like China, the Soviet Union, Cambodia, Venezuela, North Korea and Cuba. They are fomenting division to further this goal.
The degree of upheaval is in direct proportion to the degree of Democrat control in an area. Our only chance for preserving prosperity, safety and liberty is to vote Republican.
Richard Hirschi
Albany
