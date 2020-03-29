Mailbag: Don't let virus fears overwhelm humanity

Mailbag: Don't let virus fears overwhelm humanity

Today, after grocery shopping, our car refused to start. And while examining the battery for a loose connection, a gentleman approached us (who we later learned was from Belarus) and offered to jumpstart our vehicle. Fortunately, his help proved successful!

Later this evening I was contemplating how so many in our country have ignored the needs of others by hoarding supplies and requests to isolate, yet an immigrant from a country the size of Kansas and which has endured much turmoil from both Russia and Poland and very likely has much less opportunity, had the humanity to offer help to another in need!

Will Godfrey

Albany

