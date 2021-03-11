Mailbag: Don't limit our greatest resource

I did not envision writing again and definitely not this soon, but upon reading Debra J. Saunders’ commentary of March 2 concerning the Democrats’ move to censor conservative news programs, I feel compelled to do so.

Scary! Very scary that a free democracy would take the first step on the road to oppression of half its population by limiting news sources to only one viewpoint!

Free speech must be just that, free! Admittedly, incitement to violence is not to be condoned and has never been a tenet of the conservative party. There are radicals out on the fringe of both parties, but do we muzzle the entire party because of a few crackpots? I sincerely hope not!

I wonder, does the left fear opposing opinions? Are they not secure enough in their own doctrine that they can’t bear to hear others’ thoughts on the issue?

This is my country and I am grateful to be a part of it. The freedom to express myself peacefully is dear to me and it must not be taken from any one of us.

Let’s listen to each other, talk with respect and work out our problems beneficially. Please, Dems, don’t limit our nation’s greatest resource, freedom to express our opinions and hear those of our neighbors.