Mailbag: Don't play politics with your health

Some have suggested that vaccination for influenza increases the chances of a more serious case of COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2). Dr. Rashid Buttar began by announcing that influenza vaccination would increase the chances of a false positive test for COVID. He then suggested, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (a prominent anti-vaccination theorist) heightened anxiety over flu shots by stating, that the flu shots would increase the chances of catching COVID-19! What are the motives of anti-vaxxers?

I am not a legal expert, but I foresee liability of those who make false claims that might lead to wrongful death tort cases. Liability could extend to government officials who once called COVID-19 a hoax, now the “Kung Flu,” and recommended taking deadly household cleaning agents but suggested that wearing masks indicate weakness. The U.S. is the only country that has politicized the COVID pandemic.

As an OSU- and UO-trained scientist with over 90 publications and wide experience on editorial boards, I accept only peer-reviewed scientific and medical information published in quality journals. As a COVID-19 vaccine appears likely by the end of the year, please, readers, accept quality medical and not political advice!

Ronald Coffey, Ph. D.

Corvallis

