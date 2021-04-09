Mailbag: Don't risk meltdown in stock market

Just before Jan. 6 of this year, 200-plus CEOs of US companies large and small sent an open letter to Congress urging acceptance of the Electoral College’s result.

It was long past time to get back to business. Don’t risk a meltdown in the stock market and heaven knows what upheaval in commodity markets and international trade. Undermining America’s democracy is very bad for business.

So no wonder Delta, Coke, movie production companies, MLB and others are criticizing Georgia’s attempt to disenfranchise its poorer and nonwhite citizens with a series of draconian voting restrictions — or Jim Crow II, as Stacey Abrams has labelled it. Donald (The Big Lie) Trump calls this “caving in to fear.”

But the fear in this case comes from the possibility that Republicans in red states could not only gerrymander unbeatable majorities of Republican whites in redefined districts, but bolster that by disenfranchising as many nonwhites and poor as they can. Trump again in 2024? Kiss your economy and country goodbye.

We should all do what we can to support the firms and private groups willing to stand up to Republican efforts to establish an autocracy.

Darius Adams

Corvallis

