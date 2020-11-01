Mailbag: Don't want to lose daily comic strips

On Oct. 22, in the D-H, I saw an abbreviated version of the comics in the E section.
I thought, oh, no, some of my favorite strips are no longer there.
Then I saw the usual comic strips in the sports section. Whew! In this time of the virus and a scary possible reelection of Trump (I cringed when I typed that!), I do not want to lose my daily comic strips, such as “The Breaking Cat News,” “Pickles” and “Crankshaft,” and even the little girl with the unicorn.
Mary Brock
Albany
