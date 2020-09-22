Mailbag: Douglas fir is fire-resistant (copy)

The book “The Bernie Madoff of Science and the HIV Ponzi Scheme that Concealed the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Epidemic” (2020) by Charles Ortleb eloquently explains how Anthony Fauci took science to all-time lows at the federal agency he heads (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), built a huge research empire on the backs of millions of AIDS patients and victims, ruined careers and attacked sterling scientists.
Fauci recently sabotaged an ongoing drug trial for the risky, questionably-performing drug Remdesivir, strangely calling it “outstanding.”
Last I saw Fauci on national TV, he brushed off incredibly good news about U.S. “deaths involving COVID” plummeting. What? SARS-CoV-2 decimated? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly statistics show an April 18 peak (17,047 deaths) descending to a June 27 low (3,733 deaths) — a 78.1% decline! That’s realistically expected from warmer, drier weather.
Why didn’t Mr. Fauci dwell on this good news? Instead he urged continued worry and vigilance. Why? The answer came next. Smiling broadly, he looked sideways at folks in his exclusive audience (not the American masses) and announced a vaccine was coming — as if that’s good news and not a burdensome, risky, long-term negative, non-nourishing and profiteering commercial venture explaining why this bizarre, unnecessary, business-destroying and illogical non-crisis occurred in the first place.
I can’t wait to unravel the corporate misbehavior, media’s cheerleading, national/international numbers, and meatier arguments while local “Faucist” pro-vaxx history-deniers reply with factual ignorance and personal invective! Go ahead, guys, lose your cool! It’s your thing!
Chris C. Foulke
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!