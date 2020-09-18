 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Douglas fir is fire-resistant

Perhaps those who worry about climate change should consider the well-established reputation of the mature Douglas fir as a fire-resistant species.

Laurence "Larry" Daley

Corvallis

 

