Mailbag: Downplaying COVID invites more risk

Vern Saboe, local armchair viral epidemiologist, is missing some key points (Aug. 12 Mailbag) in his rush to retreat to the fever swamps of anti-vaxx. Death risk is just one of the reasons to take extraordinary measures with COVID-19. The symptoms and longevity of this virus in survivors (for starters, go ahead and browser-search "COVID long-haulers" and "COVID blood clotting") are far more alarming than the average seasonal flu bug.

And the very fact that many carriers — including children — have only mild or no symptoms is all the more argument for working toward a vaccine and meanwhile using careful social distancing, at least until widespread and reliable testing is in place.

As to his claim that U.S. hospitals are artificially inflating deaths attributed to COVID in order to get more government money, that poses a couple of small questions: (i) What other label besides COVID-19 should they be putting on the body bags of 166,000 Americans (more than 50 times 9/11), suddenly dead of a mysterious illness with multiple symptoms? And (ii) are we to believe that hospitals in nations around the world are also inflating their numbers, in the hopes to get more funding from the U.S. government?