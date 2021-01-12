Mailbag: Downtown is turning into Salem

I’m a bit frustrated with the fact that I cannot go to my favorite parks because of the transient population’s taking over Corvallis’ parks.

I used to enjoy Willamette Park, and often used the boat ramp for kayaking. I don’t feel safe, for myself and my dog, to simply walk through the park. I also used to disk-golf there, but had an interaction with a transient trying to run away with one of my disks. There are these criminals scoping out my vehicle and others. Many vehicles have been broken into or damaged by these people.

I’ve had to call the Corvallis Police Department a few times for various issues: vehicle-prowling suspect assaulting a resident who was trying to just enjoy the park, and another person who was trying to say my dog was his. It’s quite sad that Corvallis sees their rights as more important than the rights of those of us who live here and pay taxes.

Why is it that I cannot simply enjoy our parks safely, especially as a single female. I now carry my pistol and other protective devices when going for a walk, even if it’s just trying to walk along the river, around the skate park. Downtown is turning into Salem (with all the transients), and we are not too far from becoming Eugene or Portland.

Becky Kanipe

Corvallis

