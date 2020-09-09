Mailbag: Downtown Portland a Third World state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While living in a Third World country, we were advised by the authorities to avoid crowds. Why? Because crowds were innately dangerous, unruly and could change demeanor and direction in an instant.

Some would become lethal. The cause of the gathering was immaterial. If we were in the vicinity, we could easily be caught up in the crowd. At that point, regardless of our intentions, our bodies would become part of the crowd’s mass, direction, momentum and intent. We would become part of the problem. Therefore, we would also become subject to any repercussions that occurred, crowd-instigated or not.

And, while they might feel sorry for us, the situation was our responsibility and our complaints of brutality, etc. would be, basically, our choice. We were accountable for ourselves.

Downtown Portland, it seems to me, is currently a Third World state with crowds that apparently feel it is their right to be violent and destructive, going beyond the original intent. The advice given to us by those Third World authorities applies here, too.

Jim Wernz

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0