Mailbag: Dream of equality may be within reach

The U.S. continues to struggle to realize the aspirational words of our founders when they wrote “all men are created equal.” Although this was their philosophical position, in colonial America, and today, it is white, English-speaking, Protestant men who believe themselves superior culturally, intellectually and morally to all others. This belief in the superiority of WASP men was the basis for British imperialism as well as British-American colonialism. It is foundational to the “melting pot” concept of color-blindness in America today. This belief is the basis for the systemic racism currently being confronted across the country.

To assert one is color-blind is to assert both a lack of awareness of, and an unwillingness to address and understand, the reality of minorities in America. The belief in white supremacy enables the assumption that minorities are dangerous and in need of constant surveillance and control. Thus, any time a minority group achieves any success, they become a threat to the status quo and must be suppressed. Thus, the recent increase in violence against African-Americans, Latinos, Asians, Muslims and Jews.