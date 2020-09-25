Mailbag: Drug offers no measurable benefits

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps in no other scientific fields are answers more provisional than in medical sciences.

Initial practice guidelines sometimes start with laboratory observations, findings from clinical case reports, or experts’ anecdotes and opinions, but they need to be updated when more solid data from better studies are available. The standard for evidence-based medicine is that these studies should be well-designed and conducted in a randomized, controlled fashion to minimize biases and other confounding factors that may skew the study findings.

So it is with the story of hydroxycholoroquine against COVID-19. With the world in panic and eager for a quick solution, it is easy to understand that anecdotal recommendations for its potential use for prevention and/or treatment were quickly embraced by prominent figures, including Dr. H. Risch, as mentioned in a recent letter (Mike Peterson, Sept. 13).

In recent months, however, multiple large controlled studies in the U.S. and around the world have found the drug offers no measurable benefits beyond standard care, and can have potentially severe cardiac side effects. The World Health Organization and our own Food and Drug Administration and National Institutes of Health have since issued firm statements to that effect.