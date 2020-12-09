 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Duped by misguided conservative media

I don’t know where Luke Yamaguchi (Nov. 29) got his information, but he’s wrong about masks. As expected, most of the negative evaluation of mask research is reported on conservative websites.

Yes, there is research that suggests masks don’t work, but most of the legitimate research concludes that masks work to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

So, Mr. Yamaguchi, the science is correct and the science-driven policies are well founded. The only joke here, albeit a sad joke, is that you’ve been duped by misguided conservative media.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

