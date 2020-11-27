Mailbag: Edicts require more precautions

I am grateful to the governor for her efforts to keep the citizens of Oregon safe during this unprecedented time.
However, the most unsafe I have felt in the last eight months was at a bottle return center in Albany: too many people in an enclosed space, not enough distance between machines, a very short plastic divider between stations, doors not propped open for fresher air and circulation, and a whole lot of people crammed in to a closed room for quite a long time.
Bottle drop centers should close every other machine (for distancing), keep the doors open and restrict the number of people inside at one time.
I was so grateful not to have gotten sick after the time I spent there about a month ago (I was trying to open an account so I could use the outside drop box in the future, but I had to stand in line to do so, and return a second time after a snafu with the system).
I was so surprised with all of the edicts that an agency like this was taking no precautions other than a way-too-short plastic divider between machines that are not six feet apart.
Jennifer Munro
Albany
