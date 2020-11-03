Mailbag: Editors endorse Biden despite it all

In the Oct. 28 edition, the editors declare “Trump is a danger to our country… should be voted out of office because he is a menace to public health,” citing the coronavirus as evidence.

Yet the editors lacked evidence of the statements “Trump repeatedly lied and downplayed the severity...” and “brazenly ignored the science” and likewise omitted any examples to support the allegation that he has “lengthened the economic downturn.”

I see many examples in the editorial of the trend to denounce the president because he is brash and says things that may offend people. Some behaviors may indeed be “sub-presidential.” But character is always “a combination of the personal, the principled and the practical,” as Al Mohler has observed.

Would you rather have a calm, dignified speaker who lies to you, or a straight-talking, somewhat brash person who tells you the truth? Would you rather have a calm man who advocates the dismembering of babies’ bodies before birth or someone who rants with a loud voice to preserve that life?