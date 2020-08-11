Mailbag: Educate America about vote-by-mail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear readers, please consider sending this letter to friends in other states.

On July 15, Sen. Jeff Merkley spoke fervently in favor of mail-voting or “universal absentee balloting.”

Myth: Mail balloting is riddled with fraud.

Fact: Oregon adopted statewide vote-by-mail in 1998. Among 2 million ballots cast in 2016, there were zero cases of “Fraudulent Use of Absentee [postal] Ballot,” and one case in 2018. The four other states with universal mail balloting have similar records. Source: the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Questions: Why are states blockading mail balloting, while closing and moving polling stations, reducing hours and staff, and making it harder or impossible to vote, long before COVID-19?

Why is absentee balloting patriotic, but voting by mail subversive, when they are the same thing?

What is the motive for forcing citizens to choose between voting and their safety, health or wages?

Sen. Merkley’s response: Voting by mail seriously undermines an ongoing deliberate strategy of voter suppression.