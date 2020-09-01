Mailbag: Educate yourself, then vote

The Trump campaign wants to scare people into thinking Biden and Harris would bring more socialist policies to our country, while confusing democratic socialist policies with communism.
The Biden campaign says Trump is implementing authoritarian policies, endangering our democracy. Which one scares you more? Let’s reflect on recent events:
1. Trump used federal troops to clear peaceful protesters from a public park using tear gas, troops on horseback, flashbangs ... authoritarianism.
2. Anyone who speaks up to disagree with Trump’s policies or actions is fired, bullied, called names, silenced ... authoritarianism.
3. When people take to the streets to seek redress for their grievances (First Amendment!) to end police brutality and warrior-style policing, Trump sends federal troops to “Democratic cities” against the wishes of mayors and governors ... authoritarianism.
4. With higher demand for voting by mail during this pandemic, Trump’s major donor in charge of the U.S. Postal Service removes mail-sorting machines and mailboxes to slow down mail delivery ... authoritarianism.
5. When people worry about sending kids back to school face-to-face and prefer online education this fall, Trump threatens to withhold education funding from their states ... authoritarianism.
6. Trump claims that as president he is above the law … authoritarianism.
Now which democratic socialist policies that already exist in the U.S. are you afraid of?
1. Free health care for veterans?
2. Medicare?
3. Public schools? Any of you benefit from a free public education?
4. Farm subsidies?
Educate yourself on issues, policies, character of candidates. Then vote.
Susan Morre
Corvallis
