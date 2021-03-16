Mailbag: Education requires creative thought

As schools seem about to open, I want to give an opinion about how we as a country have dealt with education during this pandemic.

I hope we can learn from what we have done. I work with children, adolescents and transition-aged youth. I have seen that many are bored to the point of mental breakdown during the pandemic. I don’t blame them for being bored. I just listened to the local news and the commentator said, “Kids need to get out … they have been cooped up during this pandemic.”

Wait. Why are they bored and cooped up? I would be bored too if all I had to do was be on a screen for education and cooped up … Why? Kids could be outside, learning from the outdoors and doing things like gardening and pulling weeds. This could be wrapped into learning plans. They could open a bank account, and local bankers could be involved.

Many local businesses could have received educational funds and been brought into the process of educating our youth, as an educated supply of young people benefits us all. Youth can be taught valuable skills like cooking and house cleaning, and subjects like chemistry, botany, culture and history can all be brought into these practical life skills.