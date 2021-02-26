Mailbag: Effects of cold weather terrible

I’m sure I’m not the only one who has noticed that this winter has been unusually cold.

Record low temperatures through the Midwest down to Texas. Blizzard conditions from the South up the Northeast all the way to Maine. Not just one, but over and over again. People are out of electricity in Texas because their wind power turbines froze up.

We have been lucky in Corvallis not to have had much snow yet, but Seattle and Portland have had feet of it and my kids cannot get to work.

President Biden says about climate, “We can see it with our own eyes” (G-T Jan. 28). Me too, Joe. Hundred-car wrecks, tractor trailers jackknifed and sliding off the road or tipping over and catching on fire, cars sliding sideways down the road on the ice, and people dying in the car wrecks.

We can look forward to this sort of cold weather in the future as the world cools. I am laying in extra firewood for next year.

The effects of this cold weather are just terrible and getting worse all the time. The government should do something about it.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis

