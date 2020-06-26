Mailbag: Eight Can't Wait should be SOP

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When a police officer profiles and then apprehends a black or brown suspect, often choosing to escalate rather than deescalate a situation, and finally elects to kill this person, the officer becomes, in effect, the judge, jury and executioner.

In our nation, we are innocent until proven guilty; we are owed due process when accused of wrongdoing. These assumptions are a birthright that applies to us white folks, and not consistently to those with black or brown skin. We should all be equal in the eyes of the law. This is not yet true in America. Until it is, we are falling far short of our stated ideals.

When we stop oppressing our black and brown neighbors and choose to uphold stated birthrights for everyone, all benefit. We create a citizenry capable of meeting America’s full potential. We owe the deepest respect for the resilience of black and brown people, who have contributed so much to building our nation in every realm of achievement, despite 400 years of oppressive racism.