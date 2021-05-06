Mailbag: Elect Frank Bricker to GAPS Board

In these tumultuous times, three of the five current members of the Greater Albany Public Schools Board have decided not to run.

This leaves the board with two members who have served only two years, and the members yet to be elected. There will certainly be a void of experience and leadership on the board.

That is why I would encourage you to elect Frank Bricker. Frank served the district for over 20 years before deciding to leave the board. With renewed energy, Frank is looking to be a voice of history, perspective and knowledge about the working of our district both in public and behind the scenes.

Frank also represented the board as its lead negotiator for many years in contract talks with both the certified and classified unions. This is a position that is not easily filled but vitally important, with contract talks approaching.

No matter how important you may feel the need for new representation, having at least one member with a historical knowledge of our district is imperative. Elect Frank Bricker to the GAPS Board.

Jerry Boehme

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0