Mailbag: Election akin to tactics of dictator

Three days after the election, and still no results. It occurs to me that our democracy is already lost.

Democracy is about every vote counting, not suppressing votes.

Campaigns are about rationally comparing different points of view. Not undermining the election process. Trump Republicans have sabotaged the post office. Forced campaign buses off the road in Texas. Blocked polling places. Armed Trumpsters are outside vote counting locations trying to intimidate those inside. I said “Trump Republicans.” There are honorable Republicans who detest these tactics.

To some degree I blame Democrats. If one wishes to effect change, at some point, you must be willing to fight for what you believe.

For decades Democrats have been trying to undermine the Second Amendment. Now we have a fascist right that recognizes that the left views the tools of self-defense as evil. To modify (to appease a family-friendly paper) what one right-wing social media post said, “What are they going to do fight us with, their spatulas and sex toys?”

Would those Texas Trumpsters have been so brave if there had been armed guards on that bus? Additionally, where was the police escort? Or had Texas law enforcement already been subverted?