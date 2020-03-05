Mailbag: Election is last line of defense

The Treasury Department recently offered up financial information on Hunter Biden without a peep of protest; the Justice Department announced it is willing to “vet” the Biden information Giuliani scraped together during his foray to Ukraine; and just today, after criticism from Trump, the Justice Department walked back the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone.

I’m sure glad Trump drained the swamp.

Truth and integrity are virtues that have always struggled for breathing room in politics. Unfortunately, they now seem to be on life support. If he is re-elected, Trump will not only pull the plug on them, he will demonize them at their wake.

Our nation is quickly heading into a state of tyranny, and the last line of defense is the 2020 election. Don’t listen to what Trump says or be distracted by the shiny objects he tosses up. Watch what he does. He is our Caligula.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

