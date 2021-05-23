Mailbag: Election mailer misleads voters

A few weeks ago, Benton County sent an election mailer to residents on Measure 2-130, at public expense, regarding the proposed property tax extension. While the mailer did not explicitly urge a yes vote on the measure, it did violate the impartiality requirements of ORS 260.432 restricting political advocacy by public employees.

The mailer promoted the measure through misleading statements, and at least one patently false statement asserting, “If the measure does not pass, Benton County property tax rates would not change and the proposed services would not be provided." In fact, if the tax/levy extension had not passed, property taxes would indeed have changed, decreasing by $90 per $100,000 of assessed property value, or hundreds of dollars per household.

The mailer also strongly emphasizes “Public Health and Safety” — arguably the very role of the county — even though the proposed funding may be used for any number of reasons. In addition, the mailer uses numerous terms designed to elicit a favorable response to the measure, in lieu of clearer and more impartial terminology. While using public funds to influence taxation measures is a common practice that hides in plain sight, it is not an honest one, and it misleads voters. And, perhaps worse yet, the State Elections Division provides Safe Harbor to those public servants who disregard this important democratic safeguard. It is now time for this expensive form of corruption to stop.