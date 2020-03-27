Mailbag: Electoral College a troublesome relic

The Founding Fathers had some good ideas and some bad. Their best idea, codified, was the ability to change the framing documents. Not willy-nilly but through a process there for the undertaking. As with the Deming method of management, we can acknowledge the original plan, work under it for a time, study its consequences and act to make changes through amendment and statute, then work under it for a time, study its consequences and act to make changes. That we have chosen to undo a previous regime's efforts every so often is a tiresome quirk of our history. Rather that we would work continually to form a more perfect union.

The original sins of owning human beings for cheap labor and limiting suffrage, codified by otherwise great statesmen when they had the chance to do better, have left vestiges despite the best intentions to correct them. The most egregious is the Electoral College, which was a sop to win the slave states' ratifications. Similarly the apportionment of senators, designed to allow quick veto of anything too burdensome to small subsets within the citizenry, is the baggage of uncircumspect planning. You hear it all the time: the urban would ride roughshod over the rural without these mechanisms. Pure bafflegab. That's got it completely backwards.

