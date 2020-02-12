Mailbag: Electoral College denies democracy

This is a response to Dick Powell's letter (Mailbag, Feb. 5). He was espousing how many states and counties Trump won. Which is completely irrelevant! Land mass doesn't count, voters do.

What matters is how many voters are in those states and counties. You can take Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Kansas and Oklahoma populations and they don't have as many voters as LA, San Diego, San Francisco and New York City. Keep in mind that they all have voters for both parties. There are likely many counties that don't have as many people as Corvallis or Albany. Why should sparse populations have more power?

When a state's Electoral College vote is declared for a candidate, it makes the all the other voters null and void! If we used the popular vote, every vote would actually count! The "voice of the people" is being overridden. How is that democracy?

When the majority of Americans vote for a candidate, that should be who wins, not to be overruled by the Electoral College. Any usefulness the Electoral College had has long since gone in the modern age. Personally, I want my vote to count in every election. As should we all.

Sandra Schomberg

Corvallis

