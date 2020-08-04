Mailbag: Electoral College doesn't level field

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Re: “Electoral College levels the field,” Liz VanLeeuwen, July 21

Yes, our founding fathers knew exactly what they were doing. They were maintaining and keeping that part of that old feudal bloodline aristocracy they wanted to keep: that is, maintaining political power in the hands of the white, male landed gentry. To this end, they created the Electoral College and limited the franchise (i.e., the right to vote) originally only to white male landowners! That is decidedly not leveling the field!

It’s remarkable what we discover when we dig down through the “all men are created equal” propaganda/mythology and see what the reality was/is.

All my life, I’ve been astounded at the arrogance, gall and brass of rural folks’ assertions that they are born to a somewhat more noble god (like those medieval feudal landowners) than us average city folks. Where does that come from, anyway? The average Los Angeles street dweller is every bit as qualified to vote (and have his/her vote count) as any valley grass seed farmer!

It baffles me how anyone can sing the praises of that Electoral College. Twice in my lifetime it has hijacked the will of the voters — Dubya and Trump. Both times turned out to be abysmal disasters for the country.