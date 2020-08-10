Mailbag: Electoral College is antiquated relic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Electoral College is an antiquated relic that should have been discarded decades ago. Why should the presidential election be the only one in the country that isn’t decided by the popular vote?

Why shouldn’t Los Angeles have more say about who becomes president than dozens of counties in sparsely populated states? Voters in the rural states with small populations can count on their locally elected leaders to represent their interests at the city, county and state levels. Why should they have an outsized role in choosing the president? That’s not democracy.

Should counties in each state have electors, rather than voters, who choose the governor or other elected officials? Should districts in each city have electors, rather than voters, who choose the mayor? And the United States Senate is comprised of two senators from each state, regardless of population. That doesn’t strike me as fair, either. Why should Idaho, with a population of 1.8 million, have as much influence in the Senate as California, with a population of 39.5 million?

Stephen Lawson

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0