Mailbag: Electoral College levels the field

In response to Ms. Mandel’s July 1 letter to the editor, “Time to Get Rid of Electoral College,” I feel compelled to once again express support for the Electoral College. I sense that those writing in favor of abolishing the E.C. are either ignorant of how this nullifies Oregon’s vote for president, or, more likely, they are part of an organized partisan political effort. Our founding fathers knew what they were doing when they gave the smaller-populated states, which grow most of our food, clothing and building materials, an equal voice in the presidential election. Without the Electoral College, Los Angeles County alone would outweigh the vote of our entire state.