Mailbag: Electoral College skews will of voters

A letter writer recently said rural folks wouldn't have any say with a popular vote for the presidency. Well, with the Electoral College, the presidential elections are a done deal before the Oregon votes are even counted.

Our founding fathers were landed gentry — rich white men who owned land. White women were not allowed to vote. Blacks were counted in the census as three-quarters of a person and were owned by whites. Native Americans were killed or put on reservations. So the voters consisted only of rich, white male landowners. As more white male farmers managed to buy land and be able to vote, the founding fathers did not want to cede any power to these new land-owning men who were not born with silver spoons in their mouths.

So they came up with the Electoral College.

The Electoral College was originally part of Article 2 of the Constitution. It was amended once in 1804 by the 12th Amendment. Now, whenever it is proposed that the Electoral College be done away with, the Republicans squelch that.

We need to get rid of the Electoral College and have a true democracy where the president is chosen by the people, period. As it stands today, 538 Electoral College members, the total of the electors from the 50 states plus the District of Columbia, elect our president. Is that fair? Is that what we want?