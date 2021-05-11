Mailbag: Electric heat pump will protect planet

Automakers are promising to switch to building electric cars. Should homeowners be thinking about switching to the all-electric house?

Methane gas, the primary ingredient of natural gas, is a detrimental greenhouse gas and is unhealthful to burn. Should people be thinking of replacing natural gas space and water heating with electric heat pumps? A National Academy of Sciences study calls for electrification as the core strategy for an equitable and economical energy transition.

A recent OPB story states, “New research shows that renewable electricity (such as wind, solar, hydropower, biomass and geothermal, with storage) might be able to move Oregon, Washington and British Columbia off of fossil fuels, do so at an affordable price, and create jobs along the way.”

When it comes time to replace your natural gas, propane, and oil furnace and water heater, take the time to evaluate an electric heat pump that will be economical for you, and protect you and the planet, too.

Court Smith

Corvallis

