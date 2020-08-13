Mailbag: Eliminate the Electoral College

On July 14, James Farmer argued that the Electoral College was established to avoid “mob rule” — his preferred term for states with higher population potentially having more influence in picking the President of the United States.
An Aug. 3 New York Times article by a history and social policy professor at Harvard University explains how racism was involved not only in the creation but also the perpetuation of the Electoral College. Southern states didn’t want their Black population to vote, but still wanted to count them to build up their numbers of Congressional representatives (hence slaves originally being counted as three-fifths of a person in the census).
This racist history of the Electoral College is more than just an opinion by this one historian. The article is supported by direct quotes from Southern senators in the 1800s and 1900s articulating these racist sentiments. In fact, in the 1970s, when the movement to reform the Electoral College was most promising, it was two segregationist senators (Strom Thurmond and Sam Ervin) who led the charge to block it.
Our society at large is now actively discussing structural racism and how it affects many aspects of our lives, including our civics. It is also time to acknowledge the role of racism in our elections. Eliminating the Electoral College might feel like mob rule to those who argue against one person, one vote, but if we are going to agree on the basic principles of a democracy, one person, one vote sounds like majority rule.
Gabriel Ledger
Corvallis
