 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Email again if you want to discuss
0 Comments

Mailbag: Email again if you want to discuss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I apologize to anyone who has tried to reach me regarding the discussion group I suggested about political opinions (“Invitation to meet, discuss differences,” May 18).

I made a typo in setting up my Gmail account for the group. I have now corrected that error, and the email to use is still discussdifferences@gmail.com.

I am sorry to have missed your messages for so long before I discovered my error. Please try to email me again if you want to meet and calmly discuss political differences with a bleeding-heart liberal.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News