 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Embrace a cleaner future for children
0 comments

Mailbag: Embrace a cleaner future for children

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The fossil fuel-driven climate crisis is here and change is now required.

Let’s start by placing a steadily rising price on carbon pollution at the wellhead, mine or port: a strong market signal that carbon pollution must end. In response, energy producers will supply even more affordable, abundant, clean energy.

The choice is ours. Maintain dependence on polluting fossil fuels or embrace a cleaner future and a livable climate for our children and grandchildren.

Please let our representatives, Sen. Wyden, Sen. Merkley and Rep. Defazio, know that the best first step toward solving the climate crisis is to place a price on fossil fuel carbon pollution.

Jim Holm

Corvallis

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News