Mailbag: End gerrymandering of districts

Government of, by and for the people in the United States is a revolutionary concept.

Unfortunately, we have always fallen well short of this ideal. This weakness was made clear with the recent election. Here are my suggestions to truly bring democracy to America:

1. Have presidential elections determined directly by the vote of citizens: Eliminate the Electoral College. Every citizen’s vote should be equal.

2. Have vote-by-mail for all elections. As we in Oregon know, this provides security for voting, avoids waiting in lines to vote, and having difficulty getting off work or traveling long distances to reach polling places. This is especially important during pandemics. There is no concern with the reliability of voting machines.

3. Adopt approval voting in our elections. This simply means that voters can vote for as many candidates as they approve of. As it is now, when we have two major candidates on one side of the political spectrum and one on the other, the first two split the vote and the latter often wins. But this means that the winning candidate may be one the majority of voters don’t want.

4. End the gerrymandering of political districts. The boundaries of political districts should be determined by nonpartisan commissions, not by political parties.