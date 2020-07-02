Mailbag: End the shutdown and help each other

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I hope and pray our country will start dwelling on the positive things in life. Taking the negative side of issues brings depression, anger and violence. I would like to see people get back to their jobs and to school. We need to get busy and be productive.

There are so many wonderful things for people to enjoy such as being with friends from work, family and church. It is a time to be out in the parks, lakes, movies, museums, amusement centers, concerts and festivals. Unfortunately, many of these places and events have been canceled. I think the shutdowns have caused many mental and physical problems. I think as more places are reopened, it will help all people.

We need to get back to helping each other to solve problems and not make things worse. You can tutor students who have gotten behind in their studies. Businesses can be helped by buying products from them. People can be helped by giving them a ride, food, clothing, supplies and praying for them. Let us encourage each other and give each other hope for the future.

Be kind, thoughtful and helpful to each other.

Carolyn Webb

Corvallis

