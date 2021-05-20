Mailbag: End yo-yoing of harmful restrictions

Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced yet another round of indoor dining bans for several counties, including here in Linn County. This week, she said we can return to limited indoor dining starting May 7. The constant yo-yoing of closures and restrictions targeted at restaurants makes it impossible for my small business to plan during a time when we’re already struggling to survive.

I own and operate Albany restaurant, Gamberetti’s, where we’re passionate about our homemade pastas and sauces. But even before COVID-19, our margins were thin. Unfortunately, our outdoor dining options are limited meaning every time we ban indoor dining, I have to lay off employees and reduce orders from local farmers, impacting our local economy.

The Governor should stop blaming restaurants as the source of COVID-19 spikes. Restaurants are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our employees and customers. These closures harm local businesses. Instead, we should focus on what we know will work — vaccinating all Oregonians.