Mailbag: Enjoyed the Rose Bowl flyover

Re: "Why the flyover at the Rose Bowl?" (Mailbag, Jan. 10):
I'm so sorry June was bothered about the stealth bomber and the giant American flag rippling on the field prior to the Oregon and Wisconsin game.
This was the first time in quite a while I really enjoyed a pregame opening. I don't know what they were trying to convey, but to me it was a day of celebrating the coming together as Americans to enjoy a national sporting event, and honoring our country, all rolled into one!
Yes, I did watch with pride, and thankful for what that flag represents, and the stealth bomber was just a bonus.
Shirley Drum
Lebanon